SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach and The White House are aware of a possible flight from Florida to Georgetown bringing migrants to the area.
Communications Specialist for the city Lynne Coan says the city has not received confirmation that migrants are coming on a plane. The city is working with state and local partners to prepare if there is a group that arrives.
During a press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that staff are aware of the possible flight.
"We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims," Jean-Pierre said.
