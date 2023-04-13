REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach will be hosting its annual auction on April 22.
According to the city, included in the auction will be a number of iconic boardwalk benches in varying conditions (one with the swing back), several trucks, old lifeguard stand signs, parking meters, and bicycles as well as jewelry, phones, and other items left behind on vacations.
They say the auction will begin at 9 a.m. both inside and outside the convention center, with items available to be previewed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 22.
The city says hundreds of no-longer-needed pieces of equipment, lost items, and pieces of memorabilia will be available. Dome of the larger items include:
- two Ford F350 trucks equipped with service bodies that include toolboxes and a lift gate
- a small trash truck with an 8-cubic yard box
- up to 1,000 electronic parking meters
- a Case 620D front-end loader
- a John Deere 6420 tractor (used at one time to pull the beach rake)
- a John Deere zero-turn mower
- two large, pull-behind generators
They say payment at the auction will be accepted via cash, check, and credit card.