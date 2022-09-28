REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to get information on proposed wind projects off Delmarva's coast.
Key stakeholders involved in the meeting include federal and state agencies, Ørsted, the company proposing the windfarm, and officials from communities that will be effected by the wind turbines.
The mayor of Ocean City was against these plans.
"If these turbines are built they will be the tallest structures in the state of Maryland," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. "It is unacceptable and it is avoidable. It can no longer be said that turbines across our horizon will not disrupt our natural view shed, it is clear and evident that it will."
Those in favor of the project, however, say that the turbines would bring benefits.
"Sussex county would stand to get use of the excess capacity of the energy that is there to feed the growing communities we have here and significantly improved local infrastructure and all of the jobs necessary to do that important work," said Mike Dunmyer U.S. WIND Delaware Development Manager.
This particular meeting did not include public comments. Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills says that that will happen in future public meetings.