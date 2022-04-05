SALISBURY, Md.--A new Water Incentive Program (WIN) that aims to provide financial relief for city water and/or sewer bills was announced by the City of Salisbury Tuesday.
Applicants for WIN may be eligible for a one-time annual payment in assistance of up to $2,000.
“We are happy to have the ability to assist our residents with their bills, especially during a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet,” said Mayor Jake Day in a statement. “The COVID pandemic has brought many financial issues to the surface for our residents across the board."
"Between bills, healthcare, and rising costs of living, there are more expenses for families to take into account than ever before," said Mayor Day in a statement. "If we can take any of that weight off of their shoulders, we want to do that.”
To qualify for the WIN program, locals must live at the property for which assistance is being provided, submit their most recent water and/or sewer bill, and meet monthly gross income requirements (detailed in the application).
You can apply to the WIN program, here. Hard copies of the application can be found at the Finance office in the Government Office Building at 125 N. Division Street #103, Salisbury, MD 21801.
For any questions regarding the program, call the Finance office at 410-548-3115.