SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury's Department of Waterworks Utilities Division began a water main repair on Monday, May 6 at on 304 Glen Ave. The city says the repair will cause water service interruptions.
The city says that water service will be temporarily interrupted starting around 6 p.m., affecting the area from Civic Avenue to Long Avenue. Normal water service is expected to resume by 10 p.m. on Monday, May 6.
According to the city, work should conclude around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Glen Avenue will remain accessible to traffic, with the outside east and west lanes open during the repair.
Homeowners and businesses in the affected area are encouraged to contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103 for more information.