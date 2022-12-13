SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has announced the the City, as well as partner Evolution Craft Brewing Company, have received a $500,000 grant to remodel Union Railway Station.
The City says that the Station, located at 611 Railway Avenue, is one of the 22 projects awarded through the Strategic Demolition Fund, a program created to work on projects that accelerate job production and economic development.
They say the Station was originally build in 1913, so it require significant improvements to the main slate roof, gutter system, windows, doors, structural framing, and more. They say development of the project will be done by project partners and Evolution Craft Brewing Company owners John and Tom Knorr, who have experience with similar projects.
"We are thrilled to work in conjunction with the City of Salisbury again on an important local project,” said developer John Knorr. “The commitment of state investment to renovate this unique historic structure provides a real opportunity for a significant impact in the neighborhood.”
Because of its placement in Salisbury's Church Street Historic District, the City expects the remodeled station to become a vital hub along the Salisbury Rail Trail and will serve as a place for locals and visitors to rest or convene.
“Not only is this grant going to transform Union Station, but it’s going to transform the Church Street neighborhood, our Rail Trail, and our City’s commercial landscape,” said Mayor Jake Day. “This building has sat empty, crumbling, and unsightly for decades, and we’re here to breathe new life into it. Through this support from our Governor and our partnership with the Knorr family and Evolution Craft Brewing Company, we have the unique opportunity to transform one of our City’s historic greyfields and make it into something that unites our residents.”
The City says renovations will start early 2023.