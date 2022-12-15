Salisbury, MD - A third, consecutive designation names the City of Salisbury a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Awarded by the League of American Bicyclists, Salisbury remains as one of 501 communities observed nationwide for working towards providing safer cycling environments.
The city also serves as the only community along the Eastern Shore to receive the designation. In addition, the city's home, Salisbury University is one of three Maryland universities to receive a Bicycle Friendly University nomination.
According to the city, communities with a commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike events like Bike to Work Day, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure are awarded the Bicycle Friendly Award.