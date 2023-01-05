The Ocean Pines Association has temporarily closed the skatepark. The Association it is related to damage done to equipment and facilities
During that time, Ocean Pines officials say they will remove the damaged property, clean the area, and replace the damaged security cameras.
Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed.
“While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the sponsor sign will be upgraded and replaced. New opening and closing times will be posted, and signs mandating ‘no trespassing’ during off hours will be posted as well,” Donahue said.
Donahue said the skate park is monitored by the Ocean Pines Police Department. She said if the vandalism continues, the Police Department will remove the parties involved and potentially ban them from the skatepark permanently. Police will also monitor the park for trespassers during the posted hours when the park is closed.
“Rec and Parks wants to be able to have a nice facility for Ocean Pines members. However, with the continued behavior it does not make sense to upgrade the facility or spend the money needed to continue to replace damaged property,” she said.
“Closing the park is not something we want to do,” Donahue continued. “Let’s work together to continue to have a nice facility, and to be able to add more items to the park and do any necessary upgrades.”
General Manager John Viola said there is a cost involved in continued upkeep of the skatepark, and that must be passed on to all Association members.
“It’s unfortunate, and you never want to see something like this,” he said. “We also want to remind people that we have posted rules at the park, and those are for the safety of those using the park and the safety of those around them. We hope everyone will respect the rules of this facility, so we can continue to operate it for the benefit of our homeowners and residents,” Viola said.