OCEAN CITY, Md.- In 2020 electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, were banned from the Ocean City Boardwalk. But now, Ocean City town council agreed to let class 1 e-bikes on the boardwalk.
E-Bikes were originally banned from the boardwalk because most of them can go between 20-30 mph. But some bicyclists say, that ban may go against the Americans with Disabilities Act. Some older adults and people with disabilities cannot use the pedals on traditional bicycles.
"We get a lot of customers that have hip injuries, or knee, and have a hard time peddling. Or even getting on and off the bike. Our Boomerangs have a 9 inch step through so it's easier to step on through it without really having to get your leg up that high," said Debbie Dawson with Pedego Electric Bikes in West Ocean City.
There are different types of electric bikes. Class 1 requires some pedaling. Class 2 can go up to 20 mph and does not requiring pedaling. Class 3 can go up to 28 mph and does not require pedaling.
Under the new rules, Class 1 bikes are allowed on the boardwalk and businesses can rent them out. Class 2 bikes are not allowed on the boardwalk but are allowed other public places. Businesses can rent out class 2 bikes. Class 3 bikes are not allowed to be rented out and are not allowed on the boardwalk. People who own class 3 bikes can ride them in other public places.
"We've had a lot of discussions trying to get this right. Trying to provide an opportunity for bicyclists, but at the same time fits in and is compatible with other bikes," said Mayor Rick Meehan of Ocean City.
There will be a second reading November 7. Town Council will see how these new rules go, and will reassess before this coming summer.