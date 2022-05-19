OCEAN CITY, Md.- Street machines like you have never seen! Thursday through Sunday, Cruisin' Ocean City is back in the town.
Cars of all colors, shapes, and sizes are making an appearance. These aren't the cars you see on the road each day. Each of the 3-thousand cars are from 1979 or earlier.
One car enthusiast, Thomas Gibson from Pennsylvania, came to show off his Mercury Zephyr. He has been working and adding to the car for 40 years. It's been a family affair as his wife and kids have helped him along the way.
"My wife always says I love my car more than her. I say no, she is first. The car is a close second," joked Gibson.
Cruisin' is a family affair for many. Some families build and restore cars together. Others, make going to the show each year a tradition.
The day starts with a cruise on the boardwalk. Then, drivers put it in park at the Ocean City Inlet or the Convention Center. For some, it's a time to get new ideas for the future. Others use it as a time to reminisce.
"Everyday I went out and worked in the garage. I had one when I was younger so it brought back a lot of memories," said Bob Smullen about his '57 Cheverolet.
The 4-day event also has live music and shopping vendors. You can find the full list of events here.