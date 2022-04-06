GEORGETOWN, Del. - The rape cases involving Clay Conaway are coming close to a conclusion. A plea deal has been reached between prosecutors and 26-year-old Conaway. He is facing five counts of second degree rape involving four different women.
On Wednesday, he signed a plea deal in which he plead guilty to 3rd degree rape in one case and no contest to fourth degree rape in the other three. As part of the deal, prosecutors are agreeing to ask for no more than four additional years in prison for Conaway.
Conaway's family members were at Wednesday's hearing to offer support for these remaining four cases.
In the courtroom, Conaway's attorney, Joe Hurley, signed the plea deal for him, and then Conaway initialed the papers. The presiding judge asked Conaway "Are you doing this because you want to?" to which Conaway responded "yes."
He entered the courtroom Wednesday in a white jumpsuit with his hands cuffed in front of him. He is already serving his six year prison sentence for sex offenses.
"No, he didn't want to plead guilty. But he doesn't want to spend the rest of his life in prison because of social media dwarfs, and they are out there. Hello to you all!" said Conaway's attorney, Joe Hurley.
According to Hurley, they had concerns about the possibility of bias jurors who he says have already labeled Conaway as quote "a bad person" or quote "serial rapist."
"I said that because social media reliance in the general population, has created what I call 'social media dwarfs' that people accept that at face value however crazy it is, however wrong it is, and that becomes their anthem," said Hurley.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings is doubling down, calling Conaway a serial rapist in her statement Wednesday, adding "The court imposed a protective order in this case, so you will hear more from the state during and post-sentencing."
Hurley also said in court "a no contest plea" means Conaway is not going to fight this but he is also not admitting guilt.
"He's learned a lesson in life and it was a tough, tough lesson," said Hurley.
In November 2019, Conaway was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of fourth degree rape of another woman. He was also sentenced to one year in prison for third-degree unlawful sexual contact with yet another victim.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings expressed gratitude not just for the closure in the cases, but for the victims.
She said in a statement, "We are endlessly grateful to the survivors for their courage coming forward—especially those who withstood outdated and unacceptable victim-shaming. Those survivors are the reason justice has arrived today, and why their attacker will remain in prison for years to come."
There will be a pre sentence investigation next. Conaway's sentencing date has been set for June 24.