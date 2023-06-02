WILMINGTON, Del. - Clean Hydrogen has won the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation's Reinventing Delaware competition, which aims to generate ideas to improve the state in several different categories.
The foundation says that Clean Hydrogen would have Delaware be the home of the nation's first wind-sourced hydrogen electrolysis plant, generating profitable clean energy for Delmarva while positioning Delaware as the first primarily clean energy State.
The plant would split clean water in to hydrogen and oxygen gas through electrolysis, which leaves behind an enriched solution of heavy and semi-heavy water as a bi-product that can be further processed and sold.
They say the idea would create thousands of employment opportunities in Delaware and lead to never seen before economic growth in the state.
“The top four ideas in this year’s competition are all positioned for success. The teams are built, the momentum has been created, and some have already launched,” said Stephanie Johnnie, PDFF Executive Director. “Determining a winner was not an easy task. Considering which idea most emulates the ‘Pete du Pont moment’ of the 1981 Financial Act and that is most poised to create a significant wave of innovation in Delaware, that idea is Clean Hydrogen,” said Johnnie.
Clean Hydrogen is supported by Andrew Cottone President and CEO of the chemistry Contract Development and Research Organization Adesis. The project won $15,000 to move the idea forward.
“My father believed in being bold, coloring with bright primary colors,” said Thère du Pont, PDFF Board Chair. “While all four ideas will make Delaware better, Clean Hydrogen was clearly the boldest. It paints a bright future for our State,” said du Pont.