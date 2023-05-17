Clean Up Needed with Heavy Algae Growth in Fenwick Island Canals

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Town of Fenwick Island is dealing with increasing algae growth in their canals.
But Natalie Magdeburger, the Mayor of Fenwick Island said the algae growth isn't an uncommon problem along the coast.
"You are seeing up and down the coastal communities, we're experiencing, they're having the same problem early in the season in Bethany and South Bethany," Magdeburger said.
The town of Fenwick Island has contacted DNREC about the algae growing heavily in the canals and DNREC officials said cleanup wouldn't come until after Memorial Day.
As of today many towns are having the same algae problem and resources are limited.
Some locals in Fenwick Island like Doug Thran spoke on the impacts this algae can have, "Something needs to get taken care of and I would think this would be a priority for DNREC, the algae has a huge environmental impact," Thran said.
While others like Fenwick local, Greg Hayman said as long as the "gunk" goes- they are okay with the delay.
"I can understand scheduling issues and if the clean up happens after May then I can accept it, just as long as it gets done," Hayman said.
The town of Fenwick Island said it reached out to DNREC again to address this algae problem and they are waiting to hear back as to when DNREC will come out and assess the problem.