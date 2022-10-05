Cleanup Begins After Ian Batters the Coast

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Cleanup has begun along the coast as the remnants of Ian subside.
Many of the beaches don't look very inviting with broken fences, eroding dunes and debris.
"It's pretty bad. I just hope they can do something," Bill Hatzinikolaou said.
The state of the beaches is sparking fear in some visitors. Bill Hatzinikolaou said he hopes they can go back to normal.
"You've gotta have the beach. Without the beach, you aren't going to have anybody here," Hatzinikolaou said.
Though some of the dunes look destroyed, Jesse Hayden, with the Department of Natural Resources, said the damage shows the dunes did their job.
"When we see dune erosion, that means the water was stopped from hitting communities and infrastructure like roads. That is what the dunes are there for," Hayden said.
Cleanup is already underway. Crews are out this morning picking up debris.
Director of Public Works in Rehoboth, Kevin Williams, said they'll move on from debris pickup to fixing the dune crossings.
"We'll start working to get these ramps level out, these crossings leveled out so folks can get those opened back up as well," Williams said.
DNREC said they are looking forward to beach replenishment this winter or spring to restore some of the sand, but some of it will come back naturally.
"Some of the sand will come back naturally over time," Hayden said.