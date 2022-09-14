Cleanup Continues the Day After Rough Weather in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- People in Rehoboth Beach are continuing to pick up the pieces after this week's storm.
Jerry Capone watched his precious Cadillac get towed away.
"I loved that car, and I am really going to miss it," Capone said.
His car is just one remnant after the devastating storm on Tuesday.
The storm has passed but for some people it will be months before it has fully been weathered. Capone said he thinks he will be dealing with this for months.
"I've spent several hours already talking to insurance and car dealers about trying to replace it," Capone said.
Shayne Brittingham has been picking up the pieces for two days now.
"It is going to be a very very long process," Brittingham said.
He's cleared up many storms with damage like this before but this one is the worst he said he's seen in years.
" I have probably not seen a storm like this to come down here within the 4 almost 5 years that we have been working on things like this," Brittingham said.
The streets are filled with people cleaning up the debris many of them still rattled by the storm.
People expect the cleanup to continue throughout the week.