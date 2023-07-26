SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Seventeen tons of hazardous debris was collected at the North Indian River Inlet Beach so far this week from volunteers gathered by the Surfrider Foundation and Delaware State Parks.
Volunteers gathered asphalt, bricks, rusty nails, and more, but more cleanup is needed, causing concerns in the community.
"It's very dangerous," says volunteer organizer Crystal Stokowlski.
The hazardous debris was previously buried by beach replenishment years ago and is now resurfacing in the ocean.
Stokowlski says, "It's hard to swallow... it's hard to fathom that much debris, that much asphalt, came from right here. In this small little coast line... and it's one of the busiest beaches here."
Paddle boarder John Cash has experienced first hand the damage the debris can cause.
"I was right on the shore and I cut my foot pretty bad," says Cash.
The Surfrider foundation says another cleanup will be held July 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.