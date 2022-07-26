REHOBOTH BEACH, De - After several years of working through several legal and local government roadblocks, the Clear Space Theatre Company says there are ending the project for a new facility on Rehoboth Ave.
Executive Director Wesley Paulson said the board met on Monday night and made that decision. "Clear Space has spent years working on this project, and it is not easy to see it end," Paulson said in a statement posted on the Company's Facebook page. "We believe it is more important than ever for our loyal patrons and supporters to remember our mission to inspire audiences, artists, and students by providing high-quality performances and educational experiences; and our vision to be a leader in the vibrant arts community in Southern Delaware."
Clear Space Theatre will continue to work out of Celebration Hall Theatre on Baltimore Ave. It is land that is leased.
The company had hoped to construct a new facility on Rehoboth Ave that would provided more space.