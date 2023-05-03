REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Clear Space Theatre Board of Directors has hired Paul Parsons, a new addition to the board announced in January, to serve as the interim executive director while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.
The position was previously held by Wesley Paulson, who retired after serving as the executive director at the company beginning in 2013. Clear Space has said previously that they benefitted from Paulson's experience, dedication, and overall hard work to bring the company to where it is today, and that it is optimistic for the future.
"The company is in good hands with Paul Parsons and the current staff, including David Button as artistic director," said Laura Mason, board chair.
Parsons, a former visitor and now full-time resident of Rehoboth Beach, is a retired chief executive and financial officer of the National Association of College and University Attorneys. He has been a theatergoer at Clear Space for many years.