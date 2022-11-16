REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The end of a saga in Rehoboth Beach. Clear Space Theatre sold its property, once marked for its new venue.
The lot is at the top of Rehoboth Avenue. The theater company bought it with the hopes of building a larger theater for artists and patrons. That led to over a year of discussion and heavy community input.
Some concerned neighbors pushed back. Their concerns included traffic, noise, and parking. Wesley Paulson with Clear Space said ultimately, his decision to sell came down to money. The theater was paying mortgage on land they couldn't yet build on. They were also spending money on legal battles.
"We looked at the length of time it would take to resolve that. Between the financial costs and the calendar we just said it's time to move on and direct our efforts elsewhere," said Paulson.
There is no word yet exactly who bought the lot from Clear Space, and what it will turn into. As for the new theater, Paulson says they are continuing the search for the best location.