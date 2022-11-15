REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Clear Space Theatre Company sold three lots located on Rehoboth Avenue, closing a chapter in the ACT III Campaign.
The theatre company has been trying to build a bigger venue in downtown Rehoboth but has faced many delays and legal battles. The Board of Directors voted to sell the acquired properties and is considering options outside of the city. Although they are moving on from their Rehoboth Avenue plans, executive director Wesley Paulson says the project remains active.
"We have an obligation to the company, our donors, and the community to find a location where Clear Space can grow and better serve the residents and visitors of southern Delaware," said Paulson.
The ACT III Campaign will continue, and "donations made... including the profits from the sale of the Rehoboth Avenue property, will be held in a savings account and be ready for us when a better location is available," according to Paulson.
In the meantime, Clear Space will continue to inspire audiences and provide educational experiences at their current Baltimore Avenue location.