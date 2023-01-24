REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Clear Space Theatre says that they have installed four new board members on to their Board of Directors. They say the new members will bring experience, insight, and new skills to the Company.
“We are lucky to welcome a diverse set of experience to our board for 2023,” shares Board Chair, Laura L. Mason. Mason adds, “As Clear Space grows and reaches new communities, we value the guidance our board members can offer the Company.”
Clear Space says the new members are as follows:
John Cullen, who is the Senior End Point IT Administrator for Epson America, responsible for managing all workstations in North America, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. John has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and a Master’s degree in Management: Information Systems from the University of South Florida. He has over 25 years of IT experience working for finance, IT, and food and retail industry companies. John and his family have lived in Sussex County for over 12 years. John has two teenage daughters, one who is active in Clear Space Theatre.
Paul Parsons, who is now a full-time resident of Rehoboth Beach, recently retired as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the National Association of College and University Attorneys in Washington, DC after 24 years of service. His areas of focus included strategic planning, board governance, finance, and business operations. Paul has been a theatergoer at Clear Space Theater Company for many years.
Joe Sterner, who has called Southern Delaware his home in some fashion since 2003. He and his husband, David, moved permanently to Rehoboth Beach in 2013 when they purchased the Homestead Bed and Breakfast, which they currently own and operate. Prior to that move, the pair sold their internet marketing company that they owned for 12+ years. Additionally, Sterner is a full-time real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty. Before joining Clear Space, Joe was most recently the Vice-President and Secretary for another local non-profit.
Alfred Willis, who is a decorated war veteran and has Masters degrees from Seton Hall University and St Mary's University. He has extensive international experience in design and build projects for defense contractors and post retirement as a Real Estate Agent in the Rehoboth/Lewes market. He and Alice have been patrons of the performing arts for well over twenty-five years and is happy to bring his love of theater to Clear Space.
The Company says they are also saying goodbye to Executive Director Wesley Paulson, who had been in the position since 2013.
“I am proud of my ten years of service as Executive Director and grateful for the leadership and support I have received from the staff and board," said Paulson. "Together we survived the pandemic and provided a stable financial position for the Company. That is a highlight for me among many great memories over the years.”
Clear Space says they benefited from Paulson's experience, dedication, and overall hard work to bring the company up to where it is now.
According to the Company, the Board Chair and Vice-Chair will be working with the staff to continue operations as a search for an interim managing director takes place.