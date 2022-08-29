Clear the Shelters Success in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - It was quite empty at the Brandywine Valley SPCA as hundreds of dogs and cats here were adopted as part of clear the shelters.
Hailey Marcus, Director of Community Engagement for Georgetown BVSPCA, said, "So our Clear the Shelter event this year actually blew our record out of the water for Clear the Shelters historically at the Brandywine SPCA. This year across all of our campuses we adopted 347 animals."
The eastern shore rabbit rescue held multiple adoption events as part of clear the shelters. Thirteen rabbits found new homes, which is a big win for the small rescue.
According to Kelly Stottlemeyer, Vice President of the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue, "When they are looking for pets, they think cats and dogs. So for people to add to their selection or even to prefer to adopt rabbits instead, it's awesome."
The shelters we spoke with say clear the shelters comes at the perfect time.
"What we generally see in the summer is that we have more animals coming in as people are going on vacation, people are going back to school. So there are less adoptions and more intakes. So having an event like this really allows us to be able to find homes for more animals so that we have more room and can rescue those animals that are coming in." said Marcus.
Forty dogs at the Delaware Humane Association went home thanks to clear the shelters.
Leigh McKinley, Director of Rehoboth Beach DHA Adoption Center, described the weekend as, "There's tears of joy every time an animal gets adopted and especially the ones that may have been waiting a little bit longer than others, you just feel so excited and proud and hopefully that this is their forever family."
If you weren't able to make it out this weekend, there's still plenty of animals to adopt. For more information on how to participate visit cleartheshelters.com.