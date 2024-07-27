WILMINGTON, Del. - Don Blackburn, the Clinical Director for the Opening Eyes program of Special Olympics Delaware has been awarded the 2024 Golisano Health Leadership Award.
Blackburn has worked in his leadership position with Opening Eyes for more than 20 years, and his dedication to improving access to vision care for athletes has made significant impacts on the lives of numerous Special Olympics Athletes in Delaware, said the nonprofit.
The Special Olympics Delaware Director of Healthy Communities Louise Doe attests to the hard work Blackburn contributes to the Special Olympics.
"His work exemplifies the spirit of the Golisano Health Leadership Award, and we are immensely proud of his contributions to our community," said Doe.
This award is presented in collaboration with the Golisano Foundation, which honors individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to inclusive health practices.