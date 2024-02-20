SALISBURY, Md. - The Department of Infrastructure and Development in the City of Salisbury has announced a temporary road closure on Division Street for street light installation.
According to the city, on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, a section of Division Street, spanning from Circle to Camden Street, will be closed to through traffic. The closure will be in effect from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this period. The city says Market or Baptist Street is suggested for easy navigation around the temporarily closed block.