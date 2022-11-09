Clothing Our Kids Drive At Georgetown Public Library

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Here at the Georgetown Library they are doing something for the little ones, the kids.
The nonprofit Clothing Our Kids is collecting new clothes for school grade and middle school students and their focus is Sussex County.
Clothing Our Kids, Co-Chair for Special Events Monica Athenelli said,
"Sussex county has really grown and we've gone from just serving Pre K through fifth grade.. this year, we started the middle schools."
This is the second time the Georgetown library has done this drive and donation hopes are high.
Georgetown Public Library Director, Rachel Culver said, "We want to have those bags and bags again that we can give out especially now with prices of everything being so high families are struggling we need to make sure that our kids in Sussex County have brand new nice clothes to wear."
Sussex County families see the importance of giving to one another, like Emily Sweetman who recently moved but used to live in Georgetown and still frequents the library said, "I've got four kids almost five. so i know the importance of of having warm clothes especially when it gets really really cold."
Monica spoke on the impact that these donations has on families and the kids that get the donations. "One of the grandmothers wrote to us about her five year old granddaughter that received a box of clothes, and she said the little girl put the clothes on and just danced in her living room and said, I'm beautiful. I'm beautiful. I mean, those are the kinds of stories that you just you say how can you make a difference and it just takes one person."
The drive will run until the last day of November and all new clothes donations are accepted.