LEWES, Del. - A fire at the West Bay Park clubhouse brought out multiple fire companies early Sunday morning, the same time firefighters investigated smoke at the McDonald's nearby.
Smoke had been reported coming from the roof area of the clubhouse on Bayview Drive, situated in the West Bay Park development off Camp Arrowhead Road. Given the ongoing emergency at the initial fire grounds, mutual aid standby companies, including Memorial (89) and Millsboro (83), swiftly mobilized to respond to the West Bay Park incident. Joining the effort were additional apparatus from Rehoboth Beach (86), Milton (85), and Indian River (80).
Responding fire companies were able to ensure gas and electric were turned off at the clubhouse, as well as put water on the fire. The cause of the fire will be investigated by fire marshals.