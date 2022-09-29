LEWES, De - The 2022 Coast Day festival scheduled for Sunday at the University of Delaware's Lewes Campus has been canceled in anticipation of the remnants of Ian hitting eastern Sussex County.
A statement issued by the University on Thursday night announced the cancelation.
"Due to the weather conditions expected for Lewes this weekend, the University's Coast Day science festival is cancelled. While Coast Day is a rain-or-shine event, the volume of rain expected over the weekend, potential for coastal flooding, and especially the forecast of strong, sustained winds hinder the ability to safely use outdoor spaces. Limited capacity in UD's Lewes campus buildings means the event cannot be hosted indoors."