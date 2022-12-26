BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Coast Guard rescued five mariners from a motor vessel approximately 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay Sunday afternoon.
According to the Coast Guard, Sector Delaware Bay Command Center watchstanders received notification that five mariners aboard the motor vessel "Reggeborg" had experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance.
The Coast Guard said a Station Indian River 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew was launched and transferred two mariners to the station.
According to the Coast Guard, the Lewes Fire Department boat crew transferred three mariners to the Bethany Fire Department.
The following agencies also assisted:
Delaware Fish and Wildlife
Department of Natural Resources
Delaware State Troopers
The Coast Guard said anyone with additional questions regarding this case can contact the Sector Delaware Bay command center at (215) 271-4940.