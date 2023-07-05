CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Coast Guard rescued five people from a disabled pontoon boat near Mosquito Creek in Chincoteague Bay in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a report that a 21-foot pontoon boat experienced an engine failure just after midnight on Wednesday. The boaters required immediate assistance. A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Chincoteague launched a special purpose craft to help the stranded boaters, who found themselves in an area that was challenging to navigate.
The boaters were brought to a nearby campground and were reported to have no injuries.
"Our crew was able to get on scene with the pontoon to assess the operational picture and prevent the situation from deteriorating into something more severe," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Conor Bennett, officer-in-charge at the Chincoteague Station.
Bennett said that the Coast Guard recommends boaters take free boating safety courses that are available to people of all experience levels. The courses cover topics like proper safety gear to have, boating traffic rules, and how to handle maritime emergencies. Courses are available through multiple organizations including the Coast Guard Auxiliary.