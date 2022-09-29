Coastal Communities in Preparation for Strong Storms

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- People are preparing for the remnants of hurricane Ian to hit the Delaware coast.
People are used to picking up debris after another storm shook the coast several weeks ago.
Now, these neighbors are gearing up for the possibility of another hard hit.
"We are cleaning the gutters out because I noticed that they were overflowing and hadn't been cleaned in awhile. We trimmed our trees back, and I think we are prepared as we can be," Terry Billingsley said.
The area behind Canalside Inn is normally filled with furniture and planters. They were all damaged and lost in the last storm.
"Our planters that brought some privacy and beauty to our lot was a heartbreak for me," Owner Kristen Deptula said.
People in the area are preparing for the worst.
"We're going to be prepared this time. We put all of our outdoor furniture in a safe secure so it doesn't go into the street," Deptula said.
Lawn care companies tell us they are ready to pick up debris. Shayne Brittingham said his company, Lawn and Order Lawcare, will be on scene as soon as bad weather hits.
"Right now we are getting a few of our trucks prepared for emergency runs," Brittingham said.