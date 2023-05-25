Coastal Communities Prepare For Memorial Day Weekend Traffic

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Beach destinations like Lewes and Rehoboth Beach are preparing for a busy holiday weekend.
Both towns have all hands on deck to enforce parking and traffic rules.
"It's all hands on deck," said Rehoboth Beach assistant city manager Evan Miller. "We have about a dozen enforcement officers working and then certainly we have personnel working in the office as well."
Over in Lewes, the city has been preparing for the influx of traffic by repainting lines, preparing trash cans and combing the beaches. The city has also added three more stops to the Lewes Line to help ease congestion.
"Those stops kind of help expand the reach a little bit and give other options for people to get into town.," said city manager Ann Marie Townhend.
DelDOT is also anticipating a busy weekend. The agency is asking drivers to be careful, as it has been a deadly year so far on Delaware's roads.
"Even AAA has been projecting that we'll likely see about a 7% increase in traffic locally compared to last year.," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "So we are expecting there to be a lot of people traveling this holiday weekend."
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is estimating 50,000 people a day during the holiday weekend.