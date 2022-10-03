Coastal Flood Warning in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Water rushing up the beach and down the streets of Ocean City as Ian makes its way up the coast.
The beach town is currently under a coastal flood warning and rightfully so as cars struggle to get through the Inlet like Talbot Street and making some parts of the beaches look nonexistent.
The flooding has caused sand to get pushed onto the boardwalk and where barricades are up at the ramps to the beach, you could see sand collected to the height of those barricades.
Tractors are riding up and down the beach to try and even out the sand and prevent any further flooding pools. Workers are still trying to dismantle what would have been a stage for this past weekend's Oceans Calling Festival but are having a hard time with the rain and high winds.
The town of Ocean City said that they are expecting one to four inches of rain as well as 50 mile an hour winds today and tomorrow.
They also say in an online release that, "Emergency Services personnel is closely monitoring the storm. Citizens are encouraged to Know Your Zone and Division and be prepared for any impact the storm may have on Ocean City. "
The coastal flood warning is in effect until 9 pm tomorrow.