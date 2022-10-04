Coastal Flooding and Erosion Plaguing Delmarva's Beaches

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Many beaches on Delmarva are experiencing coastal flooding and erosion as the remnants of Ian continue to batter the beaches.
Some visitors to Bethany Beach were greeted with a steep drop off where erosion took away the the path to climb down to the beach.
"There's a big cliff where you used to walk down to go to the beach. It's not there anymore," Angie Raker-Reinert said.
During high tide, water is creeping up to many houses along the coast.
Larry Carpenter has water all the way up to his house. Yesterday, he said it was worse. He pointed to the highest step up to his house.
"It was up to the step there," he said.
Some roads through Bethany Beach are impassable. DelDOT has closed several roads throughout Sussex County because of flooding.
Carpenter says he's grateful that it's not like what people are experiencing in Florida.
"I've seen it worse than this already. It actually turned out pretty good," he said.
Along with road closures, some of beaches are guarded by fences to keep people off them.