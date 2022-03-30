SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills believes in his city's voter registration system that has been in place for over 25 years.
He says Senate Bill 233 and House Bill 146 would cause confusion for voters. The city has more than 13,000 of them with only twelve percent living in city limits. Mills says the bills are not worth the trouble.
"It would cause us to create two lists," Mills said. "One for residents and one for non-residents. That creates more work for our staff. Additional work for our staff will be when we get the voter list from the state."
But 36th District Representative Bryan Shupe, who is the primary sponsor of House Bill 146 and a sponsor of Senate Bill 233, says nothing would change for the coastal towns if the senate bill passes.
"The only thing that would change is that they would receive a list from the State of Delaware for their elections that would include the residents that live within their municipal boundary that also have proven to the State of Delaware they are who they say they are and they reside within those municipal boundaries where they are able to vote," Shupe said.
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman also wrote a letter to legislators not supporting House Bill 146 and Senate Bill 233. She says that this bill would create more work for the staff here in town.
"Our staff would have to go through, pull out everyone who is registered in the state and also lives in Bethany Beach and then separate those people out from our tax assessment list and then create a separate list for those who are non-residents and require them to register," Hardiman said.
Bethany Beach does not require registration for people who are on the town's tax property assessment list. The town is also only one square mile out of six of the 19930 zip code.
Senate Bill 233 was passed in the Senate and has been assigned to be heard by the Administration Committee in the House before a vote would take place.
For most of Delaware's municipalities, a common system makes sense, but it's clear some feel that the bills are not in the best interest of everyone.