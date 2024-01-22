SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Coastal towns continue to ask for feedback on wind farms.
The City of Lewes is meeting on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss possibly planning a public workshop to get feedback on a benefits offer from U.S. Wind. The offer would provide the city with funding as long as it does not obstruct or try to delay wind farm development.
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris held a public hearing on Jan. 20.
In a statement to CoastTV News, U.S. Wind says it has received support for offshore wind from across the state of Maryland. According to the company's Senior Director of External Affairs, a recent poll showed that 72 percent of Marylanders say they support expanding offshore wind energy.
However, Fenwick Island is asking locals to send their thoughts on wind farms and marine mammals to the federal government. The town is asking people to send comments to NOAA, specifically about marine life and the wind farms. This includes establishing a seasonal moratorium on pile driving during the months when right whales are present.
Comments can be submitted on regulations.gov.