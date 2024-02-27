Maryland- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with George Mason University and The Nature Conservancy, has unveiled a state mapping project aimed at predicting the impact of sea level rise on coastal wetlands. This initiative, utilizing updated models, forecasts the submersion of existing wetlands while identifying new areas that could transition into beneficial wetlands in the future. By providing insights into the future effects of sea level rise, the project enables proactive conservation efforts and aids in protecting coastal communities from storm impacts and flooding.
Wetlands play a crucial role in coastal ecosystems, offering benefits such as water quality improvement, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, and flood protection. Funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the project utilizes predictive models to assess the future benefits of coastal habitats and visualize potential wetland adaptation areas. By prioritizing conservation efforts based on soil type, wetland presence, and biodiversity conservation, the initiative aims to enhance coastal resiliency and prepare for the inevitable changes brought on by climate change in Maryland.