DELAWARE BAY - People onboard a sinking boat were rescued by the Coast Guard on Saturday. The boat was in the Delaware Bay when it hit something, creating a hole in the boat's bow, according to the Coast Guard. A call for help came saying that the boat was taking on water at a rapid rate. Those onboard were rescued and taken to shore.
As summer approaches and more boaters hit the water, the Maryland Department of Natural resources reminds people to take proper precautions like ensuring that equipment is in good working order and creating a pre-departure checklist. Free vessel safety checks are available with local Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadron groups.
Additionally, the department reminds people to never drink and drive a boat and to always wear life jackets. The Coast Guard reports that 81 percent of boating deaths in 2021 were due to drowning. Even good swimmers need life jackets as falling off a boat can be disorienting. People who fall can be hurt or knocked unconscious.
More information on boating safety can be found on the National Safety Council's website at www.nsc.org.