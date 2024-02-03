CoastTV News Anchor Madeleine Overturf has been nominated for the 2024 Best of Delaware competition as Best Downstate TV Personality.
You see her on TV weeknights at 5 and 6 p.m., but behind the scenes Maddie plays a big role in running the show! She helps organize CoastTV's evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts and making content decisions.
Outside of the newsroom, Maddie emcees various community events and serves as the regional vice president for the Capital Emmy Board of Governors. She is a certified cycle and yoga instructor, too, and enjoys teaching, reading and going to the beach.
You can vote for her at bestof.delawaretoday.com.