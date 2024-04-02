OCEAN CITY, Md. - The attorney for the developer of the planned Margaritaville Hotel and Resort, that was announced to become a reality in Feb. 2023, tells CoastTV that the sheer size of the proposal is too big. Now the attorney, Hugh Cropper, has said a smaller hotel is the answer, but that change will cost them the Margaritaville branding.
"Margaritaville was planned as a planned overlay development or POD with substantial amenities, meeting space, conference room and other amenities," said Cropper. "Unfortunately, it did not qualify for the land area for a POD, so it had to be scaled down."
The hotel developer is still planning on building a hotel here, but a smaller one. If approved entirely, that will cause the two buildings to be demolished, according to Cropper.
"The new hotel is very nice. It's a Boardwalk oceanfront hotel. It's well designed, it's incredibly nice, it has amenities, it has accessory retail and it has an accessory restaurant. It just doesn't at this point qualify as the destination resort that a Margaritaville would require." said Cropper.
Locals like Sydney Strachan is eager to see Ocean City's charm preserved.
"I feel like big new buildings are going to take over and definitely detract from that."
However, vacationer Nicohle Fender was looking forward to the additional opportunity.
"Yeah. They're missing out for sure. It's a good experience."
The potential next steps for this project are up to the Worcester Circuit Court Judge on this case. The judge will determine whether or not it is back to the drawing board for developers.
In Sept. 2023, the 230-room resort was before town council to obtain the air rights at the alley on Washington Lane between 13th and 14th streets.
