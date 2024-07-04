GREENWOOD, Del. - At the Chorman Airport you'll find an aerial spraying business in hangars alongside a military plane museum. It's all owned and operated by Jeff Chorman.
If you see a yellow crop duster on Delmarva, it's most likely Chorman. The business sprays all over Delaware, Maryland and the eastern shore of Virginia.
"This business has been here since 1950," Chorman says. "It started with Joe Hudson, and, my dad bought the aerial spraying business from Joe in 1987, and then I came along in 2010 and bought the business from my father."
Chorman's Aerial Spraying operates out of the Chorman Airport. There you'll find 26 total aircraft.
"Some people collect cars I collect airplanes," Chorman says.
Chorman has a North American A-T6 fighter trainer plane. He uses it to demonstrate positive G maneuvers like loops and roles.
"Nothing violent," Chorman says. We'll leave that to airplanes that are specifically designed for it. These are designed for fighter combat maneuvers."
The North American A-T6 fighter trainer has flown 6500 hours since it was built in the 1940s. 4500 of those hours were logged by the Navy and the Marine Corps. It was retired in 1954 and the Chorman bought it in 2021.
"It was a Delaware airplane," Chorman says. "I've seen pictures of it all my life. I know a lot of people that used to run it. I had the first airplane ride in it, so me being sentimental, I was like man it would be really cool to have that airplane."
CoastTV News Anchor Mallory Metzner went for a flight and a spin in Chorman's 1955 North American T-28, which he says was an instrument trainer in Pensacola for the Navy.
The planes are inspected every year.
"They're all a piece of history," Chorman says. "Every one of them is and they all have a story to tell and they have a story to tell the people that learn them, so it's nice to be able to pass that on. I'm just the caretaker of them. They'll be here after I'm gone."
Chorman says he has every flight qualification except the airline transport pilot rating, which is needed to fly major commercial planes. He's a nominee for the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame.