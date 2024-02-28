DELMARVA- CoastTV meteorologists warn of a gusty evening ahead. The region is under a wind advisory, effective immediately, until 4 p.m. Thursday. Southwest to Northwest winds at a brisk 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts hitting the 40-50 miles per hour mark can be expected.
During the hours of 7 to 9 p.m. the evening of Feb. 28, meteorologists advise extra caution. Unsecured objects could take flight, and tree limbs might not withstand the gusts. Power outages are also a possibility.
A cold front will bring a shift to Northwest winds and the potential for heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms. The strongest winds will ease off by the early morning hours, but breezy conditions will persist through Thursday.
The weather will clear up tomorrow, leading to a sunny Thursday, albeit significantly cooler following an arctic air blast. However, more rain is expected over the weekend.
For updates call the CoastTV weather hotline at 443-880-9100 anytime.