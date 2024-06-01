OCEAN CITY, Md. - CoastTV News won seven Chesapeake Associated Broadcasters Association Awards for 2023, including the prestigious News Operation of the Year.
These nominations come from a selection of stories aired during 2023 that were submitted for consideration to CAPBA. Below are the wins for the news station, which was nominated for 13 awards in total.
- Outstanding Spot News Reporting- Matt Pencek and James Weaver for "Wilkerson Sentencing Trial"
- Best Specialty Reporting- Alex Seymore
- Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster- Paul Williams
- Outstanding Light Feature- Charles Reinert for "Milton Geese"
- Outstanding Morning Newscast- Alyssa Baker, Matt Pencek and Paige Marley
- Outstanding Late Newscast- Tanjeen Twinkle, Madeleine Overturf and Charlie Sokaitis
- Outstanding News Operation- John Dearing, Madeleine Overturf and James Weaver
This is the second year in a row CoastTV has won Outstanding News Operation, viewed by many as the highest honor the Chesapeake Associated Broadcasters Association bestows in its award presentation.
Draper Media, CoastTV's parent company, won multiple awards throughout the evening in between CoastTV, WBOC-TV and Delmarva Sports Network.
The annual event honoring outstanding broadcast journalism in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. was held June 2-4 this year in Ocean City. For 2022, CoastTV News won five awards and were nominated for seven.