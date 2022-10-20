ANNAPOLIS, Md— Worcester County Domestic and Juvenile Magistrate Cathi Coates is appointed to to serve on the Worcester County's District Court. She becomes the first woman in Maryland history to serve on that court.
Coates is one of four appointees announced on Thursday by Governor Larry Hogan. “I am proud to appoint such distinguished individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “Our state is gaining an immensely talented and principled group of judges who will honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties and Maryland in the years to come."
Prior to her time as Magistrate, she worked as a private attorney and as Chair of the Worcester County Board of Property Review.