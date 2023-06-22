Code Changes for Manufactured Homes in Lewes Raises Concern from Neighbors in Donovan Smith

LEWES, Del. - Fixing a housing problem with more housing? The City of Lewes is looking to fill lots with more manufactured homes.
But what started as sewer and water issues are now problems with overcrowding.
"It seems like once we finish one hurdle there's another hurdle." said President of Donovan Smith Manufactured Home Community's HOA.
Saunders said less space for kids to play and other problems are not mixing well with the city's attempt to add affordable housing to the already cramped community.
Saunders said, "I could seem them adding some homes in our community but thirty homes to me is a bit much."
The community's owner has to reapply for these extra houses to comply with the new code. The planning commission is trying to balance code compliance with not wanting too much growth.
"What they were talking about yesterday was maybe not allowing the creation of any additional land leased areas in the park that would then protect whatever the open space currently is." said Planning and Building Manager for the City of Lewes, Janelle Cornwell.
The potential changes include reducing lot size. It's just another step to get the community annexed into the city, additions or not.
Cornwell said, "Rules and regulations currently in the code don't reflect what actually exists in the park so we're trying to make changes to reflect that."
But Saunders doesn't want to see his home exploited.
"We have a quaint old manufactured home community and we hope that it stays that way." said Saunders.
The Lewes Planning Commission will be revisiting this code for further discussion at their next meeting in July. Here is the link to last night's meeting.