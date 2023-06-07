SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Thick smoke in Sussex County, obscuring the sun on what would otherwise be a clear and sunny day. The current conditions pose a particular concern for individuals with underlying respiratory issues, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as they are at a higher risk of being affected by the compromised air quality, according to Dr. Bill Chasanov, Chief Population Health Officer at Beebe Health.
People with sensitive lungs are advised to stay indoors today under the code red air quality alert. However, the poor air quality is not limited to those with pre-existing respiratory conditions and affects the general public as well. Dr. Chasanov warns that symptoms to watch out for include coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, watery eyes, and headaches.
For those who have to spend time outside, the use of masks is recommended to help filter out some of the smoke particles. Taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces is also advised.
Despite the air quality concerns, many visitors still flocked to the beach today.
Capt. Jeff Giles of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol noted that the smoke appeared to be more prevalent than usual but had not significantly impacted the beach or its visitors. "We’re slowly starting to fill up. So it seems each day, there seems to be more and more people enjoying the beach.”
Diane Nam, a visitor at Rehoboth Beach, expressed her excitement about being at the beach, unaffected by the smoke. Nam stated, "It seems to me to be lovely. I've been looking forward to this all winter long, and as you see, I have a handicap, so walking on the boardwalk is a very good thing for me to be doing."
Despite the public's resilience, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol remains on high alert for individuals experiencing respiratory distress. Kathryn Paturzo, an EMT with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, assured the public that they were prepared to handle any health-related incidents and offer assistance.
Unfortunately, the hazy skies are expected to stay in the short-term. You can monitor Delaware's air quality here.