SUSSEX COUINTY, De - First responders have been active on Christmas Eve in Sussex County. The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department reports that as of 2:30 pm they have responded to seven calls, several for minor oven fires.
On Saturday morning, the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) responded to a chimney fire on Collins Pond Rd.
According to the BVFC, the fire charred the roof of the home and presented a challenge of putting out the fire while doing the least amount of damage to the roof. The fire was eventually extinguished and there were no injuries.