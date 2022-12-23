Cold Temperatures Changing Holiday Plans For Sussex County Travelers

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Freezing temperatures have made holiday travel difficult for people around Sussex County.
Icy conditions expected throughout the holiday weekend have caused some people to delay their holiday plans.
Terry Hagens of Laurel is planning to see family in Washington D.C. this holiday weekend. She is planning extra time to drive over there and worries about driving over the Bay Bridge.
"It's going to be freezing cold," she said. "Going over that Bay Bridge in the cold weather is going to be eek!"
Others like Don Kring of Long Neck say they'll be taking things slow on their holiday journey, and that they worry about other drivers speeding in icy conditions.
Icy conditions are expected throughout the evenings of the 23rd and the 24th.