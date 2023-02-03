Cold Weather May Cause Plumbing Issues

DAGSBORO, Del.- The cold weather is causing plumbers to be on high alert in Delaware.
Ocean View Plumbing and Heating owner Eric Ankrom says people need to prepare early.
"I would call a professional to do the winterizing for you simply because they're going to blow the air out, put in antifreeze where it needs to be and secure your house and it comes with a guarantee," he tells WRDE. "So if you have a frozen pipe, you're covered."
Ankrom says if you're going out of town or are away for the winter, it's also important to turn your water valve off. If you're at home, pay attention to your crawlspace and its vents specifically.
"If your crawlspace is open underneath, you need to make sure that all the boards underneath there are sealed so no air can get into them," he tells WRDE.
