SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - First responders are sounding the alarm about a silent killer after the recent cold spell caused an increase in carbon monoxide calls.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, alarms are triggered more often this time of year as people use their fire places and wood stoves more, and as they warm up their cars.
Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio says symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be dizziness, headaches, nausea, and even COVID or flu-like symptoms.
"Everybody wants a nice warm car to get into and they warm their car up, obviously never in the garage," says Chionchio. "Also be careful about if you're backing into your driveway and the exhaust is pointing at an open garage door, it can get in that way also, so you want to keep that away from the house."
Carbon monoxide detectors can be purchased at hardware stores. Chionchio says it's important to have one alarm on each floor of the home outside of bedrooms.