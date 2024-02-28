SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis has dropped out of the race for the first state's lone seat in the House of Representatives.
"In recent weeks and months, my family and I have gone through a great deal of difficulty, including my father's ongoing illness, learning that I carry a genetic mutation that poses a risk for cancer, and my decision to have my ovaries removed and a double mastectomy. While I’m recovering well, this has all helped clarify my priorities at this time in my life- that family, and our health, always comes first. I will therefore be ending my campaign for Congress in Delaware," said Davis in a Wednesday announcement.
At the beginning of the month, Davis took time off to care for her medical needs. According to the announcement, Davis will now be turning her attention back towards her work in the Treasurer's office.
"I will now be able to throw all of my time and energy into the vital operations and programs within my office, including the rollout of the Delaware EARNS program in the coming months, which will eventually help more than 100,000 Delawareans save for a more secure future," she said.
In the wake of this decision by Davis there are now just two candidates running in the Democratic field for the seat that will be vacated by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young and State Sen. Sarah McBride will now battle it out through the primary process. The winner of that race will face Donyale Hall, a small business owner from Dover, in the general election.